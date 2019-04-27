LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lots of roads will be closed for Saturday's Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon/Marathon.
The race starts at 7:30 a.m.
All of the following streets will be closed or have traffic diverted due to the race:
NO PARKING:
7 a.m. on April 26 to 4 p.m. on 4/27
Preston from Witherspoon to Main Street
Midnight Friday, April 26 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27
Anywhere along the route. You can check those areas where there will be limited parking by searching the street closures below:
STREET CLOSURES:
- I-65 N Broadway Ramp exit 136A will be shut down (Access to I-65 N exit to 136B only): Closed from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on 4/27
- 3rd Street: Closed from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. on 4/27
- From Central Ave. to Southern Parkway
- From Central Avenue to Main Street
- From Broadway to Main Street (New Marathon Course)
- 4th St. (from Broadway to Oakdale): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- 6th St. (from Park Ave to Magnolia): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- 18th Street (from Muhammad Ali to Broadway): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- 20th Street (from Main St. to Market St.): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Barret Avenue to Winter Ave: Closed from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Baxter Avenue to Broadway Avenue: Closed from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Breckenridge Street (from 3rd to Barret Avenue): Closed from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Broadway Avenue (from Dixie to 2nd Street): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Broadway to 3rd St. (North westbound lanes for runners): Use two way traffic on south Eastbound Broadway: Closed from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Brook & Main Street Intersection (Official Start): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Central Avenue (from Taylor Blvd to 2nd): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Iroquois Park Dr. (The Park will close at 7:00): Closed from 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Magnolia Ave. (from 4th St. to 6th St): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Main Street
- From Jackson Street to Brook Street: Closed from 4:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- From Jackson to 20th Street: Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Market Street (from 20th to 15th Street): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Muhammad Ali Blvd. (from 15th St. to 18th Street): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Park Ave. (from 4th St to 6th St): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Preston Street (from Main to River Road): Closed from 4:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- River Road (from Preston St. to Witherspoon Street): Closed 9:00 AM on 4/26 to 4:00 PM on 04/27
- Southern Parkway (from 3rd St. to New Cut Road): Closed from 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Taylor Blvd. (from Huntoon to Kenwood): Closed from 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27, Cross Traffic will be allowed
- Winter Avenue to Baxter Avenue: Closed from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
- Witherspoon Street (from Floyd St. to Clay Street): Closed from 4:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
