Thousands participate in KDF's Marathon and miniMarathon despite rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lots of roads will be closed for Saturday's Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon/Marathon.

The race starts at 7:30 a.m.

All of the following streets will be closed or have traffic diverted due to the race:

NO PARKING:

7 a.m. on April 26 to 4 p.m. on 4/27

Preston from Witherspoon to Main Street

Midnight Friday, April 26 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27

Anywhere along the route. You can check those areas where there will be limited parking by searching the street closures below:

STREET CLOSURES:

  • I-65 N Broadway Ramp exit 136A will be shut down (Access to I-65 N exit to 136B only): Closed from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on 4/27
  • 3rd Street: Closed from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. on 4/27
  • From Central Ave. to Southern Parkway
  • From Central Avenue to Main Street
  • From Broadway to Main Street (New Marathon Course)
  • 4th St. (from Broadway to Oakdale): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • 6th St. (from Park Ave to Magnolia): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • 18th Street (from Muhammad Ali to Broadway): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • 20th Street (from Main St. to Market St.): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Barret Avenue to Winter Ave: Closed from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Baxter Avenue to Broadway Avenue: Closed from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Breckenridge Street (from 3rd to Barret Avenue): Closed from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Broadway Avenue (from Dixie to 2nd Street): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Broadway to 3rd St. (North westbound lanes for runners): Use two way traffic on south Eastbound Broadway: Closed from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Brook & Main Street Intersection (Official Start): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Central Avenue (from Taylor Blvd to 2nd): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Iroquois Park Dr. (The Park will close at 7:00): Closed from 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Magnolia Ave. (from 4th St. to 6th St): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Main Street
  • From Jackson Street to Brook Street: Closed from 4:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • From Jackson to 20th Street: Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Brook & Main Street Intersection (Official Start): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Market Street (from 20th to 15th Street): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Muhammad Ali Blvd. (from 15th St. to 18th Street): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Park Ave. (from 4th St to 6th St): Closed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Preston Street (from Main to River Road): Closed from 4:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • River Road (from Preston St. to Witherspoon Street): Closed 9:00 AM on 4/26 to 4:00 PM on 04/27
  • Southern Parkway (from 3rd St. to New Cut Road): Closed from 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Taylor Blvd. (from Huntoon to Kenwood): Closed from 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27, Cross Traffic will be allowed
  • Winter Avenue to Baxter Avenue: Closed from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27
  • Witherspoon Street (from Floyd St. to Clay Street): Closed from 4:00 AM – 4:00 PM on 4/27

