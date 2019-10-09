LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers in metro Louisville beware.
There are several street closures planned as part of the 2019 Ironman Louisville competition, which is scheduled for Sunday.
The roads will be closed during various lengths of time between 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, through 1:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
The following roadways are scheduled to be closed:
5 a.m. - 1 a.m.:
- River Road from Preston Street to Edith Lane
7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.:
- River Road from Edith Lane to Zorn Avenue
- River Road from Zone Avenue to US 42
- US 42 from River Road to the Oldham County line
11:30 a.m. - 1 a.m.:
- Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Second Street
- Second Street from River Road from Main Street
- First Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Floyd Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Preston Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Edith Lane from River Road to Mellwood Avenue
- Litterle Road from Story Avenue to Brownsboro Road
- Story Avenue from Brownsboro Road to Litterle Road
- River Road from Fourth Street to Bingham Way
- Mellwood Avenue (southbound) from Edith Lane to Brownsboro Road
- Brownsboro Road from Mellwood Avenue to Story Avenue (one lane thru traffic westbound)
2 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.:
- Third Street from River Road to Muhammad Ali Boulevard Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Third Street to Fifth Street
- Fifth Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Liberty Street
- Liberty Street from Fifth Street to Third Street
Parking will not be allowed in the following areas during the following times:
Midnight - 2 a.m. (Oct. 13, 2019)
- River Road from Preston Street to Edith Lane
- River Road from Third Street to Bingham Way
- Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Second Street
4 a.m. - 2 a.m. (Oct. 13, 2019)
- Second Street from River Road to Main Street
- First Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Floyd Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Preston Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
- Edith Lane from River Road to Mellwood Avenue
- Mellwood Avenue from Edith Lane to Brownsboro Road
- Brownsboro Road from Mellwood Avenue to Story Avenue
- Litterle Road from Story Avenue to Brownsboro Road
- Story Avenue from Brownsboro Road to Litterle Road
- Third Street from River Road to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Third Street to Fifth Street
- Fifth Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Jefferson Street
- Liberty Street from Fifth Street to Third Street
Other traffic information:
On Sunday, Oct. 13, a portion of the Ironman bike race is scheduled to pass through LaGrange, Kentucky. During the race, the following roads will be closed:
- 1st Street (KY 53) will be closed between Madison Street and Washington Street
- Main Street will be closed between 2nd Street and Cedar Street
- Cedar Street will be closed between East Main Street and Jefferson Street
- Jefferson Street will be closed between 6th Street and Cedar Street
- 6th Street will be closed between Main Street and Jefferson Street
Local Access only/partial Road Closures:
- Walnut to 6th Street between Madison Street and Jefferson Street
- Walnut to 5th Street between Main Street and Jefferson Street
The following detours will also be in place:
- Northbound traffic on South 1st Street will be diverted to East and West Washington streets
- Southbound traffic on North 1st Street will be diverted onto East and West Madison streets
- Westbound traffic on East Jefferson Street will be diverted north onto North Cedar Street
- Eastbound traffic on West Jefferson Street will be diverted south onto 6th Street
LaGrange Police are encouraging drivers to find alternate routes and/or avoid the area to cut down on traffic delays and increase pedestrian and bike safety.
All drivers should yield to pedestrians, share the road with cyclists, and follow all traffic directions given to them by police.
