LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can chow down on some barbecue this weekend while helping an organization that cares for sick pets.
The Shamrock Pet Foundation is having a barbecue fundraiser Saturday to raise money for the animals it cares for. The organization started as a spay and neuter foundation to help prevent overpopulation. It then expanded to help sick pets like Mojo, who was taken from a hoarder's home and is now the official mascot.
Lisa and Jackie are volunteers at Shamrock, and they brought Mojo to WDRB Mornings for a visit Thursday ahead of Saturday's event. Little Bill -- a kitten that recently had its leg amputated -- also stopped by.
Shamrock workers and volunteers also care for other critically ill animals from Louisville Metro Animal Services and elsewhere with life-threatening conditions like parvo, which can be very expensive to treat.
The fundraiser happens July 22 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Hitching Post Inn, located at 7314 Fegenbush Lane. Your donations will go to a good cause and make you eligible to win gift baskets, gift cards and other items.
The cost to eat is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The meal includes pulled pork barbecue sandwiches, burgers, baked beans, potato salad and other fixins. Baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Pets are welcome at the family friendly event.
One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Shamrock Pet Foundation. Donations can also be made anytime by clicking here.
