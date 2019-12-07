LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families in west Louisville shared a special evening at a big holiday celebration.
Light Up Shawnee took over French Plaza on Saturday with a community-wide Christmas party for residents of the Shawnee and Portland neighborhoods. The event featured music from local choirs, a visit from Santa and plenty of food, gifts and games.
"What we really hope is that it helps to knit the community together better so that we can all help to raise the community back up again," event organizer Ann Peak said.
Planning for the event took almost a year. If you or anyone you know are interested in volunteering to help with the event in the future, you can contact the Christian Healthcare Center.
