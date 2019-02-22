Shelby County High School students win construction and manufacturing title in Las Vegas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Shelby County High School students are international champions.
Earlier this week, members of the Shelby County High School Construction Team were crowned champions at the international construction and manufacturing competition in Las Vegas.
Students trained for weeks and brought home the title by learning to manage and bid on projects.
The team also worked with the Home Builders of Louisville to prepare for the competition.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.