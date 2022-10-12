LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Fire Department is hosting the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-off.
The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday and it's free to the public.
In order to enter into the cook-off, 3-5 gallons of your best chili — preferably warm — needs to be in a covered pot.
It should be delivered to the Shively Fire Department off Dixie Highway between 3-4 p.m. Friday.
Email Charles Mucker at Charles.mucker@shivelyky.gov by 4 p.m. Thursday if you're interested in entering your best-tasting chili.
