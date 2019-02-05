LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shoppers all over Kentucky donated more than $592,000 worth of items to domestic violence shelters over the weekend.
On Shop and Share day, volunteers at Kroger, Food City, Super Dollar, IGA, and Save-A-Lot stores provided a list of items needed at Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) shelters. Those items included non-perishable foods, school supplies, hygiene products and cleaning supplies.
All of the items were donated Feb. 2 at stores across the state during the fundraiser.
Items donated ranged from shampoo and diapers, to food and school supplies.
Gov. Matt Bevin thanked Kentucky residents on his Twitter account Monday afternoon.
Thanks to the generosity of thousands of Kentuckians, this year’s #ShopShareKY was an amazing success.The day-long drive brought in more than $592K in goods/monetary donations...Over the course of 10 yrs., more than $5M has been raised for victims of domestic violence. #WeAreKY pic.twitter.com/oFRt0vrpkU— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) February 5, 2019
The donations will go to 15 different shelters across the state, including the Center for Women and Families in Louisville.
"As you all know, all these donated items allow Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence programs like the Center for Women and Families to use our limited budget to be able to provide services to men, women and children who are working so hard to get their lives back on track after abuse," Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, Center for Women and Families CEO, said.
The Shop and Share event has raised more than $5.2 million worth of items for domestic violence shelters over the past 10 years.
