LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nothing says "happy holidays" like wearing your love for Skyline Chili emblazoned with a cheese coney dog and a "Seasoned Greetings" message on the front.
The groovy holiday sweater is part of the Grand Prize package in Skyline's 70th anniversary celebration. In addition to the sweater, 25 Grand Prize winners will also receive a Skyline tee from HOMAGE, a 70th anniversary Skyline "Way" Plate and a $100 Gift Card.
Fans will also have the chance to win one of 70 Second Prizes (HOMAGE tee, 70th anniversary "Way" plate and a $25 gift card) and 150 Third Prizes (a $10 Skyline gift card).
No purchase is necessary to enter the contest that started on Sept. 9. Entries must be received by Oct. 10, and participants must be 18 or older to enter.
Click here for more details on how to enter.
If you just can't wait to get your sweater, you can pre-order one by visiting: https://skylinechiliretail.com.
