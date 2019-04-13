LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Small business owners in Lousville's west end held an Easter carnival on Saturday, to help show off what they have to offer.
Several local businesses showcased what they have for sale in the parking lot of 28th and Broadway.
There were bounce houses for kids and vendors were set up. Some of the items for sale included jewelry, lotions and gift baskets.
Organizers call it a Spring Bling, where they can sell their crafts and show off what makes their businesses grow.
"This is a collaborative event and we need people to know that good happens in the west end," Vickie Foreland said.
The event was put on by Vision of Life, which is a local organization geared towards promoting positivity.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.