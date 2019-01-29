LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The frigid temperatures means many businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Tuesday, Jan. 29 and Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. This list will be updated frequently.
- Elk Creek Baptist Church, Taylorsville, Wed. night services canceled
- Haleysburg Nazarene Church closed Wed.
- Louisville Baptist Deaf Church, Wed. night services canceled
- Our Mother of Sorrows Church, Lou., 8 a.m. Wed. Mass canceled
- Our Mother of Sorrows Church Wed. bingo canceled
- Rockford Lane Baptist Church, Wed. night activities canceled
- St. James Catholic Church, Lou., 8 a.m. Wed. Mass canceled
- St. Therese Church, Lou. 5:30 p.m. Thurs. Mass canceled
- Uniontown, Ind., Baptist Church prayer meeting and bible study canceled Wed.
- Prospect Pediatrics, Prospect; walk-in clinic canceled Wed. morning
