LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After Kentucky's mask mandate was loosened for those who are vaccinated, Louisvillians are returning to a normal-ish life while taking precautions.
After more than a year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention liberated fully vaccinated citizens from the requirement to wear masks in public.
West End residents like Patricia Whelan and her family are taking full advantage by doing some spring cleaning.
"We're having a mini estate sale," Whelan said while organizing and rummaging through her setup at the corner of Stone Alley and South 19th Street.
The married couple is going maskless after getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
“We just wanted to make sure that we were fully vaccinated for our kids," Whelen said.
She says the end to the mask mandate could not have come at a better time.
"If you're standing out here in the sun, it's hot," said Whelan. “The mask thing is just a little extreme when you're in the sun."
Whalen and her family say they will be hosting the estate sale until Sunday.
In Elliot Square Park in the Russell neighborhood, many folks maskless, masked and shoe-less even, all finding a sense of normalcy again.
"We're just glad to get out today,” said Lavetra Whetstone.
She says you can never be too safe, especially as a grandmother to three young boys.
"I'm still wearing mine and I let my grandkids wear theirs also — just being cautious, but it was a nice day and I said, 'we will get on out, run some errands and go to the park,'" Whetsone said.
Both families getting back into the flow of things suggest steps in the right direction.
Medical experts with the CDC say if you're fully vaccinated, you can generally start living like you did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kentucky's remaining mask mandate ends on June 11.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.