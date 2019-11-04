LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana state parks will be temporarily closed for deer hunts in November and December.
Both Clifty Falls in Madison and Spring Mill in Mitchell will be closed on Monday, Nov. 18, and Tuesday, Nov. 19. The parks are being closed to allow hunters to help manage the deer populations in those areas.
The parks will also close for two days in December for a second hunt: Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.
Only people chosen from a draw will be allowed to hunt on those days.
Both state park properties will close to the general public on the evening before each of the two hunts.
Other Indiana state parks that will temporarily close are as follows: Chain O'Lakes, Charlestown, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, McCormick's Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Prophetstown, Shakamak, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, as well as Cave River Valley Natural Area and Trine State Recreation Area.
All state parks will re-open the morning after each two-day hunt.
All other Indiana state park properties not mentioned will be operating under normal hours.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.