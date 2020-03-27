LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southeast Christian Church is holding an urgent drive to gather food and supplies for people struggling under the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the food drive took place on Friday, and will take place again on Monday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all seven of its campuses.
"As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has increased, Southeast has worked with community leaders throughout the state to identify hospitals and clinics experiencing dangerous shortages in supplies needed to continue care for patients," the news release states. "In addition, area food banks are facing shortages due to an increase in need, but a decrease in donations."
The following items are urgently needed:
Medical supplies:
- Masks (N95 and other types, e.g. surgical, dust, auto repair, painting and bicycle)
- Disposable gloves (all sizes and types)
- Alcohol (70 percent)
- Surgical gowns and foot covers
- Hand sanitizer
- Disinfectant wipes
- Face shields or visors
Food items:
- Canned meat
- Pasta and pasta sauce
- Rice
- Dry breakfast items
- Canned vegetables and fruit
- Peanut butter
- Macaroni and cheese
- Any other in-date, non-perishable foods
Social distancing will be observed, as donors will be able to drive up to the front door of the campus and pop the trunk of the vehicle. A volunteer wearing gloves will then gather the donations, place a gift receipt inside and close the trunk.
Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or lives in a home exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms is asked not to donate.
The donations may be dropped off at any of the following Southeast campuses:
Blankenbaker Campus: 921 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, KY, 40243
Indiana Campus: 1309 Charlestown New Albany Road, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Crestwood Campus: 6201 Crestwood Station, Crestwood, KY 40014
Southwest Campus: 8301 Saint Andrews Church Road, Louisville, KY 40258
La Grange Campus: 410 South 1st Street, La Grange, KY 40031
Elizabethtown Campus: 600 N Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
River Valley Campus: 12650 W Highway 42, Prospect, KY 40059
