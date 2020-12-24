LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people are missing their traditions in 2020 like attending Christmas concerts, plays and ballets. But that's not stopping entertainers from getting creative to bring some holiday cheer.
One Corydon couple took it upon themselves to create laughter with their music video starring the Grinch. Behind the scenes of the music video are Carrie and Jeff Ketterman.
"I've been the Grinch for probably 15 years now at different events throughout southern Indiana and the Louisville area, and this year, of course, everything was kind of canceled and curtailed because of COVID," Jeff Ketterman said.
So he came up with the idea to transform the Christmas classic, "Baby It's Cold Outside," to "Baby There's COVID Outside."
"This year's been hard enough," Jeff Ketterman said. "Just some lighthearted fun during the holidays — that's all we really aim for. We didn't expect to get any notoriety out of it or anything. We just wanted to make it for fun."
It's a lighter way to shed light on something more serious.
"We're out there supporting the fact that people need to be socially distanced," he said. "And hopefully, this will all be over with sometime in 2021."
The Kettermans are also greatly missing that sense of normalcy.
"Obviously, this year, that has been a challenge for anyone who is an entertainer," Jeff Ketterman said.
The theater couple — who shared their first kiss on stage — is used to entertaining people across the country, making appearances as not only the Grinch and a Who, but Lucy and Desi and so many other famous characters.
"We've not been able to do things like that," Carrie Ketterman said. "So we kind have taken what we can do with our routine and film them here."
And for those wanting more, the Kettermans said not to worry: There's much more to come.
