LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Violins once played during the Holocaust are now spreading hope to Louisville.
The Violins of Hope are made up of more than 50 restored instruments originally played by Jewish musicians in concentration camps.
The Violins of Hope have gone all over the world to tell stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival.
"If we don't learn from our history, we repeat the same mistakes of our past. It is an important story to tell," Andy Treinen, Frazier History Museum vice president, said.
The violins arrived at the Frazier History Museum on Tuesday. They will be on display from Oct. 17 to 27. They will also be played during concerts and free programs around town.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.