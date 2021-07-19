LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Expect some travel delays at a busy intersection in Jeffersonville.
Overnight shutdowns at the intersection of 10th Street and Spring Street are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 19, and continue until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 20.
The closure is scheduled to happen again, at the same times, on Tuesday night.
The closures are taking place for milling and paving.
Detour signs are in place, and traffic will be rerouted onto Indiana Avenue.
