LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Slugger Museum is going green for St. Patrick's Day this weekend.
The museum is holding its third annual "St. BATrick's Day" this weekend.
Visitors wearing green can buy one ticket and get another one for free.
The museum gave away green, limited edition mini-bats to the first 250 customers on Saturday, and they'll continue the giveaway on Sunday.
Each bat is made special for the event, which is a process.
"How we color our mini-bats is through a water-based lacquer where we actually dip the bat into the color and then hang it up to dry," museum tour guide Natalie Guyon said. "(It) takes about 90 minutes for it to go through our dip line and for the color to dry completely."
Visitors can also pose with bats used by Irish American players like Brian McCann, Paul O'Neil and Daniel Murphy.
You can get in on the action Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult tickets cost $15, seniors (60 and older) get in for $14, tickets for kids ages 6-12 are $8, while kids five and under get in for free.
