LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 170th St. Joe's Picnic for the Kids kicked off Friday night to provide help for more than 350 kids across three programs.
"All of the proceeds go to support these programs and try to help find these kids loving homes," said Chris Whelan, president of the St. Joe's board. "They have been through some really tough situations — abuse, neglect — and have been removed from their homes. So, to be able to give back any money to these kids is just the best thing."
Attractions include music, games, arts & crafts, rides and more.
Visitors can also try their luck at more than 50 games of chance including a cake booth, blackjack and more.
The picnic continues noon Saturday at 2823 Frankfort Ave.
Click here to get connected with St. Joe's.
