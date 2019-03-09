Thousands line Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road for annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The St. Patrick's Day Parade will fill the streets of Louisville's Highlands neighborhood on Saturday.

The parade kicks off Spring and the St. Patrick's Day season.

The parade starts at 3 p.m. in the Highlands.

This year's theme is Shakin' The Shillelagh.

The following roads will be closed for the parade:

Noon - 6 p.m.:

  • Broadway from Barret Avenue to Baxter Avenue
  • Rubel Avenue from Benton Avenue to Rogers Street
  • Anthony Place from Mercy Way to Broadway
  • Payne Street from Bishop Street to the alley west of Baxter Avenue
  • Rogers Street from Bishop Street to the alley west of Baxter Avenue

Noon - 8 p.m.:

  • Baxter Avenue from Barret Avenue to Highland Avenue
  • Bardstown Road from Highland Avenue to Midland Avenue
  • East Breckinridge Street from the alley west of Baxter Avenue to Baxter Avenue
  • Christy Avenue from the alley west of Baxter Avenue to Baxter Avenue
  • Morton Avenue from the alley west of Baxter Avenue to Baxter Avenue
  • Highland Avenue from the alley west of Baxter Avenue to the alley east of Baxter Avenue
  • Grinstead Drive from Baxter Avenue to Cherokee Road
  • Cherokee Road will have one lane of traffic northbound diverted to Payne Street

