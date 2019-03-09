LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The St. Patrick's Day Parade will fill the streets of Louisville's Highlands neighborhood on Saturday.
The parade kicks off Spring and the St. Patrick's Day season.
The parade starts at 3 p.m. in the Highlands.
This year's theme is Shakin' The Shillelagh.
The following roads will be closed for the parade:
Noon - 6 p.m.:
- Broadway from Barret Avenue to Baxter Avenue
- Rubel Avenue from Benton Avenue to Rogers Street
- Anthony Place from Mercy Way to Broadway
- Payne Street from Bishop Street to the alley west of Baxter Avenue
- Rogers Street from Bishop Street to the alley west of Baxter Avenue
Noon - 8 p.m.:
- Baxter Avenue from Barret Avenue to Highland Avenue
- Bardstown Road from Highland Avenue to Midland Avenue
- East Breckinridge Street from the alley west of Baxter Avenue to Baxter Avenue
- Christy Avenue from the alley west of Baxter Avenue to Baxter Avenue
- Morton Avenue from the alley west of Baxter Avenue to Baxter Avenue
- Highland Avenue from the alley west of Baxter Avenue to the alley east of Baxter Avenue
- Grinstead Drive from Baxter Avenue to Cherokee Road
- Cherokee Road will have one lane of traffic northbound diverted to Payne Street
