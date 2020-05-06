LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new partnership starts Thursday to provide free food for elderly people in need.
St. Stephen Church will hand out 30-pound food boxes that will include canned meat, fruit and vegetables along with cheese, pasta and milk. It's part of a partnership with Dare to Care's senior commodity program.
The boxes will be handed out between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday in a drive-thru at the St. Stephen Family Life Center, 1508 W. Kentucky St. The food donations will continue on the first Thursday of each month.
Organizers said they will give out food until it's gone.
Pat Mathison, with St. Stephen, said the program could help people who may hesitate to reach out for assistance.
"Some of our older seniors, they may not -- because of the way they grew up or the times they grew up in -- they may not necessarily ask for help, Mathison said. "But sometimes we have to just step in, recognize the need and address it as we see it."
To qualify, you must be 60 or older with an income under $1,383 a month. A picture ID is required.
