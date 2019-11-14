LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saint Xavier High School is expanding and adding more scholarship opportunities for young men.
School leaders, students, and donors announced "The X Effect Campaign" on Thursday. Alumnus Gary Ulmer is leading the effort to raise $51 million to expand the endowment that helps support students and faculty.
Donor Steve Sautel says some of that money will go toward upping the number of scholarships that the school offers to students who may not be able to afford a private education.
"As alumni, the way we continue to express our appreciation of what the brothers, teachers, coaches, and staff did for us as 14- to 18-year-old boys is by working to break down the financial obstacles that might stand in the way of a young man who wants to experience a St. X. education today."
The 155-year-old school also plans to use the fund to build a new interactive learning center on campus and renovate its Callahan Media Center.
