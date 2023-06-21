LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The critically-acclaimed theatre production of "To Kill a Mockingbird" is in Louisville this week.
The show debuted Tuesday evening at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts and runs through this Sunday, June 25.
The production is an adaptation of Harper Lee's iconic novel, focused on justice issues in the deep south.
It was adapted by Aaron Sorkin, who wrote "The Social Network" — a film about the creation of Facebook — as well as "The West Wing" and "Moneyball."
Richard Thomas stars as Atticus Finch in the cast visiting Louisville.
"I'd like people to be entertained. It's very funny, and very touching, and I mean, it elicits many, many different emotions and it's a very entertaining piece of theatre," Thomas said.
Thomas was also given a replacement Kentucky Colonel certificate while in town. He was awarded one many years ago, but misplaced it in a move. His father was raised in eastern Kentucky, and Thomas spent his summers at a family farm outside of Paintsville.
There are still tickets available for upcoming performances of the play, including the Friday performance and two performances on both Saturday and Sunday. To purchase tickets, click here.
