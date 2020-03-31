STARLIGHT, Ind. (WDRB) -- A popular Southern Indiana event is cancelled this year because of the pandemic.
The Starlight Strawberry Festival announced on social media that it's cancelling for the the health and safety of volunteers and visitors. It has been scheduled on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend for the past four decades.
The festival is well known for its "Build Your Own" Strawberry Shortcake Station, chicken and dumplings and fried chicken. Vendors, sponsors, and Craft Booth Operators are in the process of being notified about the cancellation.
The Starlight Strawberry Festival began in 1979 as a fundraiser for St. John Starlight Catholic Parish. It is the kick-off to the Catholic Parish Picnic Season at the end of May.
