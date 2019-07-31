LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's looking pretty good for 75.
Smokey Bear -- that lovable furry mascot who always reminds campers that "only you can prevent forest fires" -- is 75 years old, and a local park wants to celebrate his birthday.
O'Bannon Woods State Park in Corydon, Indiana, is holding a birthday party on Saturday, Aug. 10, and the public is invited. According to a news release, activities will take place at the Hickory Hollow Interpretive Center from 10 a.m. until noon.
"Come celebrate with Smokey as you hear his story, sing his song, and have some birthday cake with party favors," the news release states. "Sing Happy Birthday to Smokey Bear as he makes his appearance at his party and bring your camera for a picture."
Attendees will be shown how to safely build a campfire, and will be invited to take part in a free raffle of Smokey Bear memorabilia. They will also be able to sign a birthday card for Smokey, and learn how to properly use a fire extinguisher.
The U.S. Forest Service will be on-hand to teach children how to use a compass and help them complete activities to become a Junior Forest Ranger. Representatives of the Palmyra Volunteer Fire Department, the Leavenworth Volunteer Fire Department and the Harrison County State Forest will be there to show off their firefighting equipment.
Anyone who shows up early is welcome to join a short nature hike at 9:30 a.m.
The event is free. Parking is $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle.
The park is located at 7234 Old Forest Road SW in Corydon, Indiana.
