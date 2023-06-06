LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People have a chance to make their pets a social media influencer.
Stella & Chewy's is hosting a contest for its first-ever "petfluencer." People can enter their cat and dog
Photos have to be submitted before July 23 by visiting a participating retailer. The winner of the photoshoot will appear on the pet food maker's advertising billboards across the country, and receive a year's supply of Stella & Chewy's products.
Four semifinalists will receive a Stella & Chewy's prize pack. Winners will be announced on Aug. 1.
To learn more about the contest, click here.
