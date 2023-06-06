LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People have a chance to make their pets a social media influencer.

Stella & Chewy's is hosting a contest for its first-ever "petfluencer." People can enter their cat and dog

Photos have to be submitted before July 23 by visiting a participating retailer. The winner of the photoshoot will appear on the pet food maker's advertising billboards across the country, and receive a year's supply of Stella & Chewy's products.

Four semifinalists will receive a Stella & Chewy's prize pack. Winners will be announced on Aug. 1.

