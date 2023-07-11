LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A street food festival will take over Fourth Street Live! next weekend, featuring dozens of the best food trucks and restaurants from the area.
All the items will cost $5 or less, and there will also be axe throwing, eating challenges and cooking demonstrations.
The festival runs from 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets — which include a free first drink — are sold online, but only a limited amount are left.
