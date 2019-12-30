NYC - TIMES SQUARE - NEW YEARS EVE - AP FILE 2017.jpeg
FILE - In this Jan. 1. 2017 file photo, confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square. This year's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will spotlight efforts to combat climate change when high school science teachers and students press the button that begins the famous 60-second ball drop and countdown to next year. “On New Year’s Eve, we look back and reflect on the dominant themes of the past year, and seek hope and inspiration as we look forward," Times Square Alliance President Tim Tompkins said in a statement Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 announcing the plan. He said the honorees “are working to solve this global problem through science.” (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The plan going into the new year is to have one last hurrah before the ball drops in Times Square, especially when you're in your 20s or 30s.

But the truth is, the flowing alcohol and all night party can be a young man's game.

There are some people who don't feel like dealing with the headache of dishing out the money or the headache of the next morning.

If you find yourself in that boat, there are other options to consider.

St. Stephen Church on South 15th Street in Louisville is planning its first "Watchnight After Set."

"We're going to party like its 1999," Krystal Goodner said with a smile.

Watchnight After Set 2020

It will happen from midnight to 2:30 a.m. after the church's Watchnight Service.

"Historically, Watchnight Services were when African Americans came to gather in anticipation of hearing about their freedom," Goodner said.

The After Set is a chance to worship, ring in the new year and hear some great music. Tanita Gaines will perform. Tickets are $20 on New Years Eve or $15 before NYE.

A quick toll-free trip over the river to Indiana may be in the cards for parents. A New Year's Eve ball drop for kids is happening at Boomtown Kitchen in New Albany.

Boomtown Kitchen in New Albany

Boomtown Kitchen in New Albany

"(There will be) balloons, confetti ... We've got a disco ball dropping, the whole nine yards," Owner Andrew Collins said.

It doesn't require staying up past midnight. The ball drop is at 7:30 p.m., and there are crafts for kids afterward.

Both events on both sides of the river are a chance to give 2019 a proper send off before the fresh start of a new year.

