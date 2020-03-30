LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) were delivered to U of L Health on Monday as the state continues to battle the spread of COVID-19.
Thousands of masks, gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer were donated, boxed up and delivered by Sullivan University's College of Pharmacy and Health Services.
"This is equipment that can protect patients, our staff and can save lives," Ken Marshall, COO of U of L Health, said in a news release. "We are grateful to Sullivan University for recognizing the need and supporting our team. The outpouring of support we have seen from our neighbors, corporate and private citizens, is heartwarming."
Students from the program are also helping out on Kentucky's COVID-19 hotline.
