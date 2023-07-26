LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sullivan University is reopening its bakery.
A banner is hanging outside of the old location on Bardstown Road, near Interstate 264, saying The Bakery is opening soon.
Before it closed back in 2020, The Bakery at Sullivan University was known for its cakes and pastries. It originally opened to provide hands-on experience to Sullivan's culinary students.
The school made the decision to close the shop in 2020 after saying it had become less focused on education and more on serving the community.
At that time, Sullivan said it wanted to refocus its resources back into educational programs.
There is no word on when The Bakery plans to reopen.
