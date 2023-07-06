LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier Museum's Summer Beer Fest returns to Main Street at the end of July.
The fest is on tap for July 29 in front of the Frazier History Museum. There will be more than 200 specialty beers, food and live music.
You can also expect a new Phocus Fun Zone with games and activities like flying axes, dunk booths, giveaways and more.
"Main Street will be closed for a whole block that you can get out and enjoy in a different way," Rebecca Fleischaker, with Louisville Downtown Partnership, said. "A lot of activities and events that we do from Louisville Downtown Partnership are to experience downtown in a new way...a unique way.
Proceeds from the festival supports the Frazier Museum's exhibitions and education programs.
Tickets for the event start at $55 and are on sale. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.