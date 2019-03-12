LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville launched a program Tuesday that can turn summer jobs into successful careers for young people.
"There are so many other youth like me that I try to reach out to ... and let them know how good of an opportunity this can be for you," said Jordan Hennemann, who took part in Summerworks, which ultimately led him to a full-time job at Humana.
This years SummerWorks program just launched, and it pairs companies and nonprofits with young people ages 16-21 who need jobs. It's led more than 6,000 people to jobs since the program started eight years ago.
Heine Brothers' Coffee is one of the local companies that just joined the program.
"It's exciting to see what this next generation of workers is learning in the classroom and helping figure out how we can connect what we're doing into what they're doing so they're more prepared as they move into the workforce," said Toni McDowell with Heine Brothers' Coffee.
For companies and job seekers interested in taking part, click here.
