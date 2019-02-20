LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of superheroes was spotted in downtown Louisville on Tuesday.
Iron Man, Spider Man, Batman, the Flash and even Deadpool were seen hanging out at Norton Children's Hospital.
Literally. Hanging out.
The caped crusaders were actually window washers for Pro Clean International.
Photo credit: Pro Clean International / Facebook
But on Tuesday, the gang suited up in their best super hero attire to surprise the patients on the other side of the glass.
