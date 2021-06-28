LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who has the best barbecue in the U.S.? According to a new survey, you might live in or near one of them.
Louisville came in sixth in the country as the best overall barbecue city in the survey, conducted by LawnStarter.
Kansas City and Chicago won top honors, but Louisville nabbed the No. 1 spot for smokehouses in the country. Louisville also came in fourth for the number of barbecue festivals.
