LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Susan. G Komen Race for the Cure will take place virtually this weekend.
Participants can move in their own way, on their own time and in their own location during this year's virtual race, which combines both the Lexington and Louisville races.
The race, which takes place during Breast Cancer Survivor Month each year, raises money and awareness for breast cancer.
Cancer survivor Wanda Jackson has made the Race for a Cure a tradition.
"We hug, and we talk, and we're glad to see each other, and then we ask how you're doing and if you've had any re-occurrences," Jackson said about her race experiences. "I think it will be just as strong. It's just going to be different. We're hoping everybody will turn and do whatever they have to do."
Susan G. Komen Kentucky hopes to raise $25,000 during this year's virtual event.
