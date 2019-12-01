LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's beginning to look at lot like Christmas, especially on downtown Louisville's annual Christmas Tree Lane.
Witherspoon Street between Preston and Floyd streets is lined with Christmas trees for families to claim as their own for the holidays. This tradition brings families from all around the city out to find the perfect pine in a selection of seven different types.
"We see the same familiar faces every year," said tree vendor, Seth Jecker. "You almost remember when they brought out their little kids and now they're coming up with their kids."
It is also important to remember to find the safest placement inside your home for the tree, avoiding fire pits. Christmas trees will last about a month once inside.
Christmas Tree Lane will be set up through Christmas Eve.
