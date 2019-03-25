LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People with paper tickets to pay for fares on TARC buses are facing a Friday deadline to exchange those tickets for electronic fare cards.
March 29 is the last day that anyone with paper tickets can switch to electronic fare cards for the same price.
It is also the last day that passengers can pick up a MyTARC card at no cost when they load $5 or more in fare.
MyTARC fareboxes have been on all TARC buses since January.
Customers who need to exchange paper fare products or pick up their MyTARC card can do so at TARC Union Station, 1000 West Broadway, Monday through Friday of next week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
MyTARC fareboxes have been on all TARC buses since January 7. Paper tickets are no longer accepted as fare. MyTARC allows passengers to reload money to their cards online. The cards can also be reloaded at the following locations: the Nia Center, at Union Station, Broadway Food Mart as well as additional retail locations that will be announced soon.
Customers can also reload the cards on board each bus.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.