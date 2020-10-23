LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another TARC driver tested positive for COVID-19.
That driver last worked the afternoon or evening of Oct. 14 on Route 25.
TARC is asking anyone who was on that route to monitor themselves for possible symptoms.
TARC continues to operate for "essential services only."
All drivers are required to wear face coverings and are seated behind a closed barrier, preventing contact with passengers.
All buses are cleaned, sanitized and disinfected daily, according to the public transportation company.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.