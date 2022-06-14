LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With gas prices nearing $5 or more a gallon, Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is encouraging Kentuckiana residents to "Dump the Pump" and take the bus.
Friday, June 17 is National Dump the Pump Day, an initiative led by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) that encourages drivers to use public transportation.
"National Dump the Pump Day highlights public transportation as a convenient travel option that also helps people save money," TARC said in a news release on Tuesday, citing an APTA report that the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.99 and "could be close to" $6 by late summer.
According to APTA's "Transit Savings Report," TARC said, two-person homes can save about $10,116 annually by only using one car and using public transportation.
"Every $1 invested in public transportation generates approximately $4 in economic returns," TARC said.
The agency is inviting citizens to hop on a bus Friday to go to work or run an errand, post a photo on social media and tag @ridetarc for a chance to win an unlimited 7-day pass for the bus service.
TARC has recently expanded its services in the area, reducing travel time and increasing frequency on two routes. Two new cross-river routes, which will connect west and east Louisville to Jeffersonville and River Ridge in southern Indiana, as well as another route serving the Outer Loop area, are set to start on Aug. 7 this year.
The public transportation service also offers a Summer Youth Pass, which provides unlimited rides for kids ages 6-19 for $30 through Aug. 31.
For maps and schedules for TARC rides, click here. Riders can also download the Transit app or Google Maps for schedule information.
