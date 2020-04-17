LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is implementing new safety measures including two new requirements for passengers.
In a release, the Transit Authority of River City says beginning Sunday, April 26, it is asking passengers to wear masks or face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The CDC recommends face coverings be secured over the nose and mouth and that they fit properly across the face without gaps on either side. Cloth, medical masks and homemade face coverings are fine.
TARC will also start having passengers exit the bus through the rear door rather than the door near the driver. The CDC recommended this as a way to cut in half the interactions between the driver and passengers. TARC is also cleaning and sanitizing buses daily.
There are some exceptions for the new requirements. TARC says people with mobility issues can use the exit that is easier for them to use. Also children under two and those with breathing difficulties will not be required to wear the face coverings.
TARC drivers are considered "critical infrastructure workers" under federal law, so the Transit Authority is taking steps to protect their safety. TARC has already limited ridership on all routes to "essential services only."
Passengers who are not essential workers who using the bus for essential needs are asked to avoid traveling during peak hours between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.