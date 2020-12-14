LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC and the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation are looking for aspiring artists to submit entries that will decorate buses next spring.
According to a news release, the young artists' work could be featured on a TARC bus that will be revealed in the spring as part of the Kentucky Derby Festival. This is the first time the two organizations have partnered to form one competition.
Submissions are now being accepted for students in grades K-12. The top entries will be recognized in a variety of ways, and the winning submissions from each category will be displayed on a TARC bus next spring.
"Every year we are amazed by all the creative submissions and talent we see from children of all ages," Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO said in a written statement. "This new partnership with TARC will help us to honor these gifted students in a whole new way in 2021."
Unlike in years past, this year's Student Art Contest will not be centered around the Derby Festival and its events. Instead, the students are being asked to reflect on the challenges they've faced in 2020 and the changes in their day-to-day life. They were also directed to choose a word with "Re" as a prefix -- "Re-imagine, Re-start, Re-build," etc., then create an image based on that word.
The intent is to create an image that shares a message of optimism and hope.
Artwork will be accepted via email at designabus@ridetarc.com from Feb. 1 through March 1, 2021. Entries can also be dropped off in person at TARC or KDF locations. All artwork is due by March 1, 2021. For more information, visit KDF.org or ridetarc.org.
The contest is open to public, private and parochial school students in all Kentucky and southern Indiana counties. Students who are not enrolled in art classes at their school may also create artwork at home, but entries must still follow all contest criteria.
