LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is helping kids and teens get around the city this summer.
The transit system is offering unlimited rides for $30 as part of its Summer Youth Pass, which are good through August 31.
The goal is to provide teens with transportation to get to jobs, connect with friends or check out area attractions.
"When coupled with the Metro Cultural Pass, which allows free access to many local arts and cultural destinations, the ability to explore, learn and have fun all Summer long has never been easier," said Ferdinand L. Risco Jr., TARC Executive Director, in a release.
The pass can be purchased from TARC's website and at select locations including:
- Union Station, 1000 West Broadway
- Nia Center, 2900 West Broadway
- Loris's Gifts at the UofL Hospital & Jewish Hospital Gift Shops
- Broadway Food Mart, 4132 West Broadway
*All TARC buses are equipped with bicycle racks, free Wi-Fi and are ADA accessible.
