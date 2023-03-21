LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) wants to make several route changes.
It wants to extend or adjust several routes along Fourth and Sixth streets, Dixie Highway, and in Clarksville and River Ridge.
TARC also wants to eliminate several express routes in Middletown, Jeffersontown and Plainview, as well as along Bardstown Road.
Routes with proposed changes:
- Route 4: Fourth Street
- Route 6: Sixth Street
- Route 10: Dixie Rapid
- Route 18: Dixie Highway
- Route 72: Clarksville
- Route 74: Chamberlain Lane to River Ridge
Routes that would be discontinued:
- Route 17X Bardstown Road Express
- Route 31X Middletown Express
- Route 40X Jeffersontown Express
- Route 61X Plainview Express
The public transportation system said the suggested changes would help them run more effectively.
A public comment period about the proposed changes is underway. The second of three meetings will be held April 6, from 4-6 p.m. at the Middletown Branch Library, at 12556 Shelbyville Road, for riders to share their thoughts.
For those who can't make the in-person meeting and want to comment can call (502) 585-1234 or email PublicComment@ridetarc.org. Comments can also be dropped off at or mailed to the following address:
Union Station
1000 West Broadway
Louisville, Ky. 40203
Comments will be accepted through April 25.
TARC will make a final decision on the proposed changes in late May, with any approved changes happening in August.
For more information and to take a look at the proposed changes, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.