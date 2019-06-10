LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC plans to make big improvements for the first time in nearly 20 years, and it wants the public's help to do it.
The transit company has spent several months collecting data on its routes, prices and much more. It will release that information in the coming weeks as it launches a program for its customers to give suggestions on its short- and long-range plans as well as feedback on what it's doing now.
That program is called LINC. TARC said it has ideas of where it wants to be in the next 10 years but wants the public to have a say as well, even if you don't ride the bus.
"Even though you didn't ride a bus today, I bet someone you know or interacted with in the community did," LINC Project Manager Shawn Dikes said. "So transit is a very important community-building tool. Because where transit goes, communities grow."
According to its website, TARC plans to release a link to accept suggestions in the near future.
