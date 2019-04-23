LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC and Blue Moon want to help Kentucky Derby fans celebrate responsibly.
Rides on all TARC routes will be free on May 4 from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Blue Moon, the official craft beer sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, is partnering with TARC to offer the free rides.
Through other sponsorships, TARC has given more than 57,000 Derby fans free rides since 2009.
This is the first year Blue Moon has been the official craft beer sponsor for the Derby.
Routes and schedule information can be found by clicking here.
