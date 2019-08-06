LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is offering its guests free chances to win VIP concert tickets to the Kentucky State Fair.
According to a news release, the restaurant chain is conducting a "Text to Win" sweepstakes. To enter, guests can text CONCERT to 68984.
Once the process begins, guests can choose which concert they'd like to win tickets to. Texas Roadhouse will draw five winners for each concert, with each winner winning two tickets.
Those tickets will get the winners into the fair, provide them with free parking and VIP seating for the concert.
Sign-ups will be taken through Aug. 13, and winners will be drawn and notified on Aug. 14.
The concerts include:
- Aug. 15: Montgomery Gentry
- Aug. 16: Sheila E
- Aug. 17: Black Stone Cherry
- Aug. 18: Oak Ridge Boys
- Aug. 19: For King and Country
- Aug. 20: Herman's Hermits
- Aug. 21: Granger Smith
- Aug. 22: Lovely the Band
- Aug. 23: Dylan Scott and Mitchell Tenpenny
- Aug. 24: Vince Neil
- Aug. 25: Lauren Daigle
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.