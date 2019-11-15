LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Light Up Louisville Christmas tree in downtown Louisville is installed and ready for decoration.
Crews brought the 45-foot tall Norway Spruce from Jeffersontown to Jefferson Square Park across from Metro Hall on Friday morning. Janet Rogers donated the tree from her own front yard in Jeffersontown.
The tree will be decorated with lights for the city's 39th annual Light Up Louisville event, which scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29.
