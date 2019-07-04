LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patriotic kids were treated to free ice cream on July 4.
The Dairy Del Treatery on Shelby Street in Louisville gave away ice cream to children who could recite the pledge of allegiance. All kids 12 and younger were invited to participate in the sixth annual event.
Owner Wayne Madison said it's good to give back to the community, and the kids are excited about stopping for the free treat.
"I think it's important for kids to understand the pledge of allegiance. A little patriotism is not bad with everyone, it's fun."
Other patrons gathered around each child that participated in the challenge to cheer them on.
