LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big party in Iroquois Park is scheduled in next month, and you're invited.
According to a news release, The Big Table will take place at the park from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 15.
Organizers hope to break a record for the World's Largest Potluck. Last year, more than 1,500 people took part in the event. This year, organizers are setting up for 2,000 attendees.
According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest potluck was attended by 3,264 people in India.
"Louisville is a welcoming city and a compassionate city, and we are excited to continue The Big Table tradition where we are able to come together and celebrate inclusion and diversity," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. "Whether you grew up in Germany or Germantown, Pakistan or Parkland, India or Iroquois Park, you're a part of one community, and The Big Table has a place for you."
In an effort to foster conversation, volunteer "table hosts" will organize groups into tables of eight, made up of both familiar and unfamiliar faces. Residents who play a musical instrument are invited to bring their instrument to join in a post-dinner global music jam.
"There is no central stage," said Cathy Berkey, co-creator of The Big Table. "The magic of the event is in the conversations that happen at the tables."
Attendees are strongly encouraged to register.
In case of inclement weather, organizers will announce a cancellation of the event by 1 p.m. on Sept. 15 on social media and on the event registration page.
