LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Center for Women and Families is partnering with local businesses to honor victims of domestic violence in Kentuckiana.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In addition to local businesses, the center is partnering with area landmarks to show "Love in a New Light."
Starting Oct. 1, participating local businesses and landmarks will light up purple and place purple hearts in windows to honor lives lost to domestic violence, support survivors and give hope to victims, the center said in a news release Tuesday.
Community members are also encouraged to light their homes purple during the month.
"Domestic violence and sexual assault can impact everyone, no matter your professional, social, economic or educational background," President and Chief Empowerment Officer of The Center for Women and Families, Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, said.
The center says more than 37% of women and 31% of men in Kentucky are affected by domestic violence in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Oftentimes, victims of domestic violence may remain in a violent relationship due to fear, embarrassment, lack of money/resources, or believing the abuse they suffer is normal," the center said.
