LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sure sign that spring is around the corner — playgrounds are beginning to reopen.
All playgrounds in The Parklands reopened to the public Wednesday, park officials said in a news release. That includes the playgrounds at Beckley Creek, Pope Lick and Broad Run parks.
Officials said signs will be posted at all playgrounds encouraging mask wearing and social distancing. They're also urging parents to keep children at home if they have a fever or are showing any symptoms of COVID-19.
Playgrounds will not be cleaned and sanitized daily, officials said, adding "families use equipment at their own risk."
Officials are also discouraging crowds at playgrounds amid the pandemic, suggesting families hike a nearby trail and return to the playground later if the amount of people makes them uncomfortable.
Maps and trail information are posted at trailheads and kiosks at the parks, but can also be accessed on The Parklands' website.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.